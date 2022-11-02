TCR 2022 - Episode 43

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Arnis Luks interviews Mark Anderson and Robert Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.
https://www.vatican.va/content/john-xxiii/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_j-xxiii_enc_11041963_pacem.pdf
https://tvpworld.com/64146943/macrons-gift-for-pope-sparks-controversy-in-poland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqnCz_PD6Pk
https://wildrose.party/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/WIPA-Policy-and-Governance.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTdvSnj5LBk
https://www.facebook.com/BenFordhamRadio/posts/pfbid025ZKqKtDwGrbphEez2p8HSyR1PdWTXNvpkgRgKzmYJsLLKFfRF6sTFZAVt7CSiMPWl
https://thenationaltelegraph.com/regional/danielle-smiths-campaign-hired-a-serial-ndpliberal-candidate-and-trudeau-supporter
https://www.christianity.com/wiki/bible/image-of-god-meaning-imago-dei-in-the-bible.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTdvSnj5LBk
https://www.michaeljournal.org/articles/alternative-monetary-system/item/our-local-community-exchange-system
https://www.michaeljournal.org/articles/monetary-reform-other-sources/item/monetary-reform-and-how-a-national-monetary-system-should-work
https://www.michaeljournal.org/leaflet/efficient-financial-system/#p=1
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11353451/Devastated-parents-boy-15-died-collapsing-Liverpool-restaurant-pay-tribute.html
https://globalaffairs.org/research/public-opinion-survey/2022-chicago-council-survey Once you go to that site, scroll to bottom and you'll see several links to other parts of this survey. The one about covid is the one I referred to.