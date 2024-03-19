Create New Account
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., calls out the airline industry
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., calls out the airline industry for 'focusing on the wrong stuff' like DEI and details latest revelations from the Biden family influence peddling investigation. Not only Boeing but almost every aspect our of life/work has been impacted...and the impact sure is not better.   China is filling the gap. 

jeff van drewairline industry failuresdei hires

