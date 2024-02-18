Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My Covid Video From July 2020
channel image
Jim Seekamp
56 Subscribers
77 views
Published 13 hours ago

My Covid Video From July 2020

This is a flashback to a video I made back in July 2020 in the middle of the fake pandemic.

I came across this after going through old videos and thought I'd give a flashback to what a lot of us were thinking at that time in 2020.

Keywords
pandemicviruscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket