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Tonight! Janet Phelan Patriot Act Suffocated on The Republic Broadcasting Network 2020 05 26 2059
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15 views • September 26, 2020
Janet, Frank and Richard discuss how the Patriot Act has been forgotten by the Senate and The House. William Barr, Our Attorney General gains extreme power from this move. We almost have, The House of Representatives, The Senate, The Executive Branch, and The Barr Branch... Special Thanks to Janet Phelan, Renown Journalist. Don't Forget to Hit That SUBSCRIBE BUTTON
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