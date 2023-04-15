https://gettr.com/post/p2efxmw216e
2023.04.15 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #DavidZere #takedowntheccp
我们在一个极权主义的国家；我们是在香蕉共和国；马克思主义；社会主义；共产主义的议程。我对此非常难过！
We are in a totalitarian state; we are in a banana republic; Marxism; Socialism; Communism agenda. I am very sad about this!
