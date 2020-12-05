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UN Agenda 2030 - Auch bekannt als neue Weltordnung
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73 views • December 05, 2020
Der Plan des 21 Jahrhunderts Agenda 2030.
Die neue Weltordnung - The New World Order
17 Ziele der Vereinten Nationen. 17 Goals of The United Nations
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
https://archive.org/details/the-2030-agenda-for-sustainable-development
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Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
Die neue Weltordnung - The New World Order
17 Ziele der Vereinten Nationen. 17 Goals of The United Nations
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
https://archive.org/details/the-2030-agenda-for-sustainable-development
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Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
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