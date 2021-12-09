© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sony PlayStation Executive Caught in a Pedophile Sting Trying to Meet a 15 Year Old
Follow
1
Share
Report
111 views • December 09, 2021
CREEPS IN HIGH PLACES!!!
Source and description from VIDMAX
George Cacioppo, listed on his LinkedIn as the senior vice president of engineering for the PlayStation Network, was caught on camera trying to meet up for sex with a 15-year-old boy.
"We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment," Sony told CNET in an emailed statement.
The video from People v. Preds, a group that says its members "catch online preds that prey on children for sexual activities," shows the now former Sony PlayStation exec speaking to a cameraman who is purposely trying to make his voice high-pitched before finally talking in his normal voice as he threatened to call the cops.
Source and description from VIDMAX
George Cacioppo, listed on his LinkedIn as the senior vice president of engineering for the PlayStation Network, was caught on camera trying to meet up for sex with a 15-year-old boy.
"We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment," Sony told CNET in an emailed statement.
The video from People v. Preds, a group that says its members "catch online preds that prey on children for sexual activities," shows the now former Sony PlayStation exec speaking to a cameraman who is purposely trying to make his voice high-pitched before finally talking in his normal voice as he threatened to call the cops.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.