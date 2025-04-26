© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clearing positions: 102nd regiment of the 150th division forces the enemy to surrender
Servicemen of the 102nd regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division of the 8th guards combined arms army of the Russian Armed Forces are clearing enemy positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants.
Some of the enemy soldiers cannot withstand the intensity of the fire and decide to surrender, thereby saving their own lives.