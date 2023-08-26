BIDEN WANTS YOU TO TAKE A NEW VACCINE, and wants Congress to fund it.

Regardless if you have taken a vaccine in the past, he recommends everybody gets it. He has signed off a proposal for Congress to fund this new vaccine. He says it works.





Senator Ron Johnson: As opposed to the last ones that didn’t?

Before you mandate it, will we get to see the trial data this time?





@SenRonJohnson

https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1695481222212747425?s=20