BIDEN WANTS YOU TO TAKE A NEW VACCINE, and wants Congress to fund it.
304 views
Published 14 hours ago

Regardless if you have taken a vaccine in the past, he recommends everybody gets it. He has signed off a proposal for Congress to fund this new vaccine. He says it works.


Senator Ron Johnson: As opposed to the last ones that didn’t?

Before you mandate it, will we get to see the trial data this time?


@SenRonJohnson

https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1695481222212747425?s=20

