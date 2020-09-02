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Ce professeur refuse de porter un masque lors de ses cours ! (vidéo censurée et compte fermé par la censure GAFAM)
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16 views • September 02, 2020
30 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2yAhaYK8HE
Pierre M. : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiunrI1_BFbUjl1EnB-MVpw
Extrait tiré de l'émission "L'Heure des Pros", diffusée sur CNews le 27 Août 2020.
Pour me soutenir : https://bit.ly/2Q7PozE
Pierre M. : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiunrI1_BFbUjl1EnB-MVpw
Extrait tiré de l'émission "L'Heure des Pros", diffusée sur CNews le 27 Août 2020.
Pour me soutenir : https://bit.ly/2Q7PozE
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