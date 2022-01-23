PARIS: Yellow Vests Denounce Covid Health Pass in Protest March

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Another topic at the heart of the demonstrations was a shelter project for the homeless in the 20th arrondissement of Paris.
Residents of the arrondissement are opposing the project arguing that it would be dangerous to house half the homeless people of Paris in that area.
The march was held under heavy police presence in the French capital.
#France #Paris #YellowVests