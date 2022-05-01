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Result of the Destruction of 4, S-300 anti-Aircraft Missile Systems of the AF of Ukraine. 050122
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240 views • May 01, 2022
The Russian military from the front line sent a video review especially for our readers on the result of the destruction of 4 S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a 30N6 RPN guidance illumination radar based on the Ukrainian GAZ-66.
“The scale is impressive, to be honest,” says the military.
The uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the remains of exploding rockets are lying next to the cars. The Ukrainian license plates are clearly visible, although for some reason they were turned upside down.
“The scale is impressive, to be honest,” says the military.
The uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the remains of exploding rockets are lying next to the cars. The Ukrainian license plates are clearly visible, although for some reason they were turned upside down.
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