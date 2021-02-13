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Traded our Honda’s in on Harley’s
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51 views • February 13, 2021
My wife and I weren’t sure if at our age, we could still enjoy riding motorcycles. We decided to buy a couple of inexpensive Honda’s and realized quickly that we could and still enjoyed riding. We traded the Honda’s in on a couple of older Harley’s with extremely low mileage.
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