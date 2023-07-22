Create New Account
Debunking Darwin's evolution theory
Astrophysicists calculated the number of necessary genetic mutations to achieve evolution of life on Earth, and found that the total time needed for those mutations was many billion years more than the age of Earth itself. So they concluded that life on our Planet must have been designed-created elsewhere, by an advanced being, and subsequently planted here.

Keywords
evolutiondarwingeneticspeciesmutations

