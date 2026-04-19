The Only Way You Find Out What’s Underneath Is Just to Feel What’s on Top, Unloving Expectations, Lack of Self-Worth, Change in Law of Attraction, Angry Spirits in Spirit World, Childhood Sadness

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/jHKJJypuZfU

20130831 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Kentucky P2





Cut:

23m45s - 45m56s





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*********************************





“THE ONLY WAY YOU FIND OUT WHAT’S UNDERNEATH IS JUST TO FEEL WHAT’S ON TOP. THAT’S THE ONLY WAY YOU CAN CONFIDENTLY FIND WHAT’S UNDERNEATH.”

Mary Magdalene

@ 23m45s





“IT’S ONLY YOUR EXPECTATIONS THAT CREATE MOST OF YOUR RAGE. AND ONCE ALL OF YOUR EXPECTATIONS OF OTHERS HAVE GONE, YOU WON’T HAVE ANY RAGE LEFT. BECAUSE YOU’LL BE IN YOUR FEAR AND YOUR SADNESS BY THEN.”

@ 45m35s



