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Deadly Blood Clots Develop In 62% of People Receiving COVID Vaccine
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194 views • July 26, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the shocking discovery by a Canadian physician showing that 62% of his COVID-vaccinated patients have developed blood clots, and may die in a few years as a result.
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InfoWars
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