Mulholland Drive’s Club Silencio Singer Rebekah Del Rio Dies at 57 | Her Legacy Explained
Rebekah Del Rio, the unforgettable voice behind the iconic Club Silencio scene in David Lynch’s ‘Mulholland Drive,’ has died at 57. Her performance of ‘Llorando’ remains one of cinema’s most haunting moments. Discover her story, her collaborations with Lynch, and why her legacy will live on in film and music.
