NAILED: MSNBC Openly Suggests Using FBI To Entrap White Americans By Manufacturing Domestic Terrorism-1808-9A

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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1808 - Monday - February 24, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/ZZdVl1D05oI
Tur was comparing young white men to ISIS terrorists in an interview with Frank Figliuzzi, the former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI.
“When you’re looking at ISIS or you’re looking at radical Islamic terrorism, I covered a number of stories where the FBI would track young kids or young men and they would talk to them online and say ‘you know, here’s how you build a bomb,’ or ‘here’s where you get your bomb making materials,’ and they track that person as that person radicalized and then arrested them before they could do anything bad,” Tur said. “Why is the same not being done for white extremists or is the same being done and we just don’t know about it?”
Figliuzzi responded that it is “time to ask that question” and to “wrestle with it” because politics “does enter in.” He then mocked people who would defend the First Amendment and claim that this is the act of “thought police.”
New Jersey’s annual Terrorism Threat Assessment report, released Friday, raised the threat of “white supremacists” higher than ISIS or al Qaeda.
NAILED: MSNBC Openly Suggests Using FBI To Entrap White Americans By Manufacturing Domestic Terrorism – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/BAyg30qkfRT
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