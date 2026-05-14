DAVID JONES's POWERFUL OPEN VISION OF THE END OF TIMES AND THE COMING OF THE LORD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CONVERSATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 38
Originally aired on 3.18.2014
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon...
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064