Remote Work Loneliness: 5 Habits to Protect Your Mental Health

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-Remote workers can protect mental health through walks, dedicated workspaces, social connections, consistent routines daily.
-Short walks and separating work from rest improve mood, focus, and work-life boundaries effectively daily.
-Changing locations and scheduling weekly social activities reduce isolation while encouraging meaningful human connection regularly.
-Staying connected with colleagues through messaging platforms fosters belonging, reducing remote-work loneliness and transactional relationships.
-Consistent small habits create sustainable remote work by preventing isolation and blurred boundaries over time.
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