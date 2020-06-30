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THESE SICK BASTARDS GATES - ARE THE SAME AS SERIAL MURDERER/RAPISTS – TAUNTING THE POLICE EXCEPT THEY HAVE BILLIONS OF DOLLAR
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43 views • June 30, 2020
THESE SICK BASTARDS GATES - ARE THE SAME AS SERIAL MURDERER/RAPISTS – TAUNTING THE POLICE
EXCEPT THEY HAVE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO SPEND FOR THE CREATE- VIRUSES-CREATE- VACCINE – INDUSTRY
AND ARE GIGGLING ABOUT PERPETRATING MORE CRIME
-and nobody does anything about it. PIG MURDEROUS POLITICIANS AND PIG MURDEROUS BUREAUCRATS – CONTINUE TO DISTRACT all the attention of solving this problem by forcing facemasks that do nothing but cause more harm and tune up whatever they can to harass and assault the public even more.
https://streamable.com/ze6v1z
EXCEPT THEY HAVE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO SPEND FOR THE CREATE- VIRUSES-CREATE- VACCINE – INDUSTRY
AND ARE GIGGLING ABOUT PERPETRATING MORE CRIME
-and nobody does anything about it. PIG MURDEROUS POLITICIANS AND PIG MURDEROUS BUREAUCRATS – CONTINUE TO DISTRACT all the attention of solving this problem by forcing facemasks that do nothing but cause more harm and tune up whatever they can to harass and assault the public even more.
https://streamable.com/ze6v1z
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