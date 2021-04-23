SN1112: Exposing Dehumanization, Religion of Riots & The Climate Corps | Factions Of Freedom

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Episode Article: https://bit.ly/3gw49dW
We're back this week, momentarily hobbled by exterior circumstances - just like the rest of the country. It's looking more and more like a warzone out there, where, in between moments of protest and riots, we occasionally get work done. These are the hallmark signs of the death throes of this republic we once called America becoming an ungovernable democratic behemoth ruled by a tiny elite.
Make no mistake, everything we're seeing right now is paving the way for the purposeful collapse of countries, and nations only to intentionally reimagine them as redoubts for the global citizen. Indeed, we as a collective are witnessing the subversion of sovereignty. These protests have essentially become exercises in mob rule and as it's being called "Street Justice."
This selective ignorance comes at a cost. With one of the world's most impressive psy-ops taking place right now, you would think people would rise up arms against that, and instead, you have people inculcating the psychological aspects of the pandemic into their own forms of social engineering, furthering the notion of losing one's identity. Unless a unifying ideology is born from this oppression, we truly may be looking at politically correct capitulation as our future.
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