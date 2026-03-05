BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Lavrov: I have no doubts that one of the goals [of striking Iran] was to divide the countries of the Persian Gulf and to divide Iran and its Arab neighbors - Russian FM Lavrov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
0
96 views • 1 day ago

I have no doubts that one of the goals [of striking Iran] was to divide the countries of the Persian Gulf and to divide Iran and its Arab neighbors — Russian FM Lavrov

Just prior to saying this, he also said:

Lion's Roar or Epic Fury, whatever they call it, even US politicians cannot say what the ultimate goal of these operations is — Russian FM Lavrov

Another Lavrov quote:  We are committed to returning Gaza to the Palestinians, to restoring Gaza - Lavrov 

The billion dollars, the allocation of which from our frozen reserves in the US was announced by Putin, we specifically - and we notified the Americans about this in a note - are directing to solving housing issues, restoring social facilities, civil infrastructure, to solving all those issues that will allow the Palestinians to return.

There is no response yet, we have reminded them a couple of times, but they are not reacting, - stated the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Also:  Lavrov stated that "Russia not only did not approve but also did not even see the security guarantees that are being talked about in Kiev."

Lavrov: The US continues to provide intelligence to Ukraine.

Earlier Budanov announced that Russia agreed to accept security guarantees for Ukraine, which the US is offering.

More on Ukraine: 

💥There was a strike on an energy facility in Kharkov, Mayor Terekhov complains

Ukraine has not allowed Hungarian experts to inspect the "Druzhba" oil pipeline - the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office

He confirmed that Budapest will strive to lift the oil blockade and, until this happens, will not approve any decision by Brussels in favor of Kiev

Today:  200 Russian servicemen have been returned from the territory controlled by Kiev, and in exchange, 200 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been handed over, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
