Horrific secrets from Weiner's laptop of hell may be unleashed soon – US congresswoman

💬 “I'm actually working on getting the Anthony Weiner laptop because I want to see its files. These things don't just originate out of nowhere,” said Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

🔴 The laptop in question comes from the 2016 investigation into Anthony Weiner, a former US Representative who was later convicted for sexting a minor. It contained thousands of emails belonging to his wife, Huma Abedin, a top Hillary Clinton aide.

🔴 The laptop prompted the FBI to reopen the Clinton email investigation days before the 2016 election. No new charges resulted, but the device held over 140,000 emails, including some from Clinton Foundation domains.

Now the spicy part.

➡️ The laptop became ground zero for theories about elite networks and “hidden files,” often tied to Pizzagate, and connections to Epstein Island.

➡️ Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has stated that most officers who reviewed the laptop reportedly committed suicide, implying the files contain explosive material.

Adding:

The Pentagon just taught AI to read your fear—and clone your voice

👉 A new DARPA-funded patent. Three authors.

First: an acoustic forensics expert who listens to pauses, intonation flaws, and micro-changes in speech tempo—the leaks of lying or pressure.

Second: a biosignals specialist studying how manipulation manifests at a physiological level.

Third: an NLP engineer and system architect.

💰 They received $12M from the Pentagon to teach a machine to read between the lines.

🌏 Standard anti-phishing hunts for forbidden words: "PIN code," "transfer money." Scammers just rephrase. Instead of focusing on key words, DARPA’s new system tracks the shape of the conversation.

🌏 Think of chess: a beginner sees individual pieces. A grandmaster sees the sequence of threats. Same here. The AI recognizes a four-step recruitment script taught in spy schools for a hundred years:

➡️ Step 1 – An offer

➡️ Step 2 – A small ask

➡️ Step 3 – Reassurance

➡️ Step 4 – Pressure

👁 The AI doesn't wait for a trigger word. It tracks which step the conversation is in. When the sequence completes, the risk scale crosses a red line. The system cuts the call, blocks data, raises an alarm.

🌏 Buried in the patent: it recognizes synthetic voices. Anyone's voice can be cloned from a minute of audio. By ear, indistinguishable.

Imagine an officer in the field. Familiar voice. Correct call sign. An order to transmit coordinates. Only the machine notices: no person on the other end. Just a program.

🌏 Real espionage dialogues aren't public. So the team trained a second neural network to generate thousands of recruitment scenarios—then fed them to the first.

But a program that can simulate manipulation and find psychological weak points is no longer just a detector. It become an attack template.

A swarm of such bots could quietly process hundreds of thousands of people. Each conversation lively, convincing. No one would realize they're talking to a program.

👍 @geopolitics_prime



