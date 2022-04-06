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Sleepy Joe Is Lost
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53 views • April 06, 2022
Ever feel like you've been left out of the loop?
Some nights just should have been spent in the basement, eating ice cream.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Tucker Carlson Tonight
https://www.foxnews.com/shows/tucker-carlson-tonight
Background Theme:
'Reptilian World' by M33 Project
Free Music Archive (FMA)
https://freemusicarchive.org/home
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Tucker Carlson Tonight or Free Music Archive and this channel.
Some nights just should have been spent in the basement, eating ice cream.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Tucker Carlson Tonight
https://www.foxnews.com/shows/tucker-carlson-tonight
Background Theme:
'Reptilian World' by M33 Project
Free Music Archive (FMA)
https://freemusicarchive.org/home
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Tucker Carlson Tonight or Free Music Archive and this channel.
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