WHY YOU SHOULDN'T GIVE UP, EVERYTHING IS GOING ACCORDING TO PLAN

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Its easy to lose hope, to be impatient, to think that everyone has given up. BUT... That's not at all what is going on. There is a Plan, and the plan is working. There are many who say it's just false hope. But may of us are people of faith. So I say, do want to be controlled by, "Fearporn" of "Hopium" or neither? I say, stay positive like our leader, Trump, and our God, in Christ. Continue to BELIEVE. THERE IS A PLAN AND ITS WORKING