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Antifa Assault Jack Posobeic, Police Protect Antifa Escort Jack Out
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128 views • June 27, 2020
Antifa and #BLM mob assault and attempted to the steal the phone of journalist @JackPosobiec for @OANN. Jack was escorted by police from the scene https://t.co/Xo5D78CITy
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