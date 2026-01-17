This Isn't A Game

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a hostage situation.
Tim Walz & Jacob Frey are waging guerrilla warfare against the federal government.
Both are under federal investigation for obstructing ICE operations in Minneapolis.
President Trump isn’t messing around.
He may need to bring in back-up to quell protests — and is weighing invoking the Insurrection Act.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (16 January 2026)