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THE FATHER OF CANCEL CULTURE
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12 views • December 22, 2021
If Edward Bernays is the father of "Public Relations" Anthony Fauci is the father of "Cancel Culture"
SOURCES
Serious Adverse Events Celia Farber https://archive.org/details/seriousadverseev00farb/page/n2/ Substack https://substack.com/profile/24406004-celia-farber The Real Anthony Fauci Robert F Kennedy JR https://books.google.com/books/about/The_Real_Anthony_Fauci.html?id=ApUfEAAAQBAJ Children’s Health Defense https://or.childrenshealthdefense.org/home-page/robert-f-kennedy-jr-s-new-book-the-real-anthony-fauci/
FIND ME @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
SOURCES
Serious Adverse Events Celia Farber https://archive.org/details/seriousadverseev00farb/page/n2/ Substack https://substack.com/profile/24406004-celia-farber The Real Anthony Fauci Robert F Kennedy JR https://books.google.com/books/about/The_Real_Anthony_Fauci.html?id=ApUfEAAAQBAJ Children’s Health Defense https://or.childrenshealthdefense.org/home-page/robert-f-kennedy-jr-s-new-book-the-real-anthony-fauci/
FIND ME @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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