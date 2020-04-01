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Nuclear War Is Coming ~ Peak Deaths Expected On Easter Sunday ~ Are You Ready To Be Rescued⁉️
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102 views • April 01, 2020
Much of what Israel had to go through in the days before they escaped from Egypt is happening again. We have seen unprecedented situations in the world with pestilence, locust plagues and economic collapse. The only aspect still required to complete the picture is a devastating war - which is predicted by our enemy to kick off on or before April 8th, 2020.
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