China's Technological Dominance and Military Advancement, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

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China is rapidly emerging as a global leader in AI, robotics, energy production, rare earth processing, and advanced manufacturing. Analysts say the country’s technological momentum now rivals or surpasses many Western powers. From electric vehicles to drone systems and automation, China’s rise is reshaping global competition and forcing other nations to rethink their long-term economic and military strategies.
#China #AI #Technology #Innovation #Geopolitics #FutureTech #Military #GlobalPower
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