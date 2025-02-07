The Hidden History of UFOs and MJ-12 – Ryan Wood Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/02/14/hidden-history-ufos/





Ryan Wood, the author of Majic Eyes Only and The A.I. Ufologist, discusses his research involving the forensic examination of The Majestic Documents. The book "Majic Eyes Only" provides details for 103 UFO Crash Retrievals around the world. James and Ryan also discuss the relationship between UFOs, artificial intelligence, and government secrecy.





In Part 2 Ryan Wood delves deeper into his work in studying UFO Crash Retrievals and the Back Engineering of Alien Technology.