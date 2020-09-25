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Breaking apart the monopoly_ How conservatives can fight back against Big Tech
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53 views • September 25, 2020
This is the second video of LifeSite's new Uncensored: Big Tech vs. Free Speech series. Today, we hear from Brent Bozell of Media Research Center talking about Big Tech manipulating search engine results, and aiding and abetting domestic terrorism (watch to hear how!). Bozell ends telling conservatives how they can bring the fight to Big Tech, and how individuals can help bring back our freedom of speech.
SIGN THE PETITION:https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-apart-the-monopoly-how-conservatives-can-fight-back-against-big-tech
READ THE FULL ARTICLE: https://lifesitenews.com/news/
For the last several months, LifeSite has been digging deep into the many claims of liberal bias and selective censorship of pro-life, pro-family, and conservative voices on social media. Our research shows that Facebook, Google, YouTube, Twitter, and others have become far too dangerous for democracy. Their bias, which has previously been revealed by many, many internal whistleblowers, is now visible to everyone thanks to their egregious behavior during the COVID-19 crisis and the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.
DONATE TO LIFESITE HERE: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
SIGN THE PETITION:https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-apart-the-monopoly-how-conservatives-can-fight-back-against-big-tech
READ THE FULL ARTICLE: https://lifesitenews.com/news/
For the last several months, LifeSite has been digging deep into the many claims of liberal bias and selective censorship of pro-life, pro-family, and conservative voices on social media. Our research shows that Facebook, Google, YouTube, Twitter, and others have become far too dangerous for democracy. Their bias, which has previously been revealed by many, many internal whistleblowers, is now visible to everyone thanks to their egregious behavior during the COVID-19 crisis and the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.
DONATE TO LIFESITE HERE: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
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