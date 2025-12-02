The Nurse Who Saved My Life

Taylor contacted me last month. We connected over the phone and had a wonderful conversation. God used her four years ago to save my life. As we talked, she shared how she has been waking up. I wanted to have her on this podcast to share her perspective on what it was like to be in the medical indoctrination.Show more-------------------Taylor began her nursing career in Montana at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She later moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she worked on a cardiac floor caring for COVID patients. After witnessing preventable patient harm and advocating for accountability, Taylor made the decision to leave her position at that hospital and pursue a new path in critical care.In 2023, Taylor and her husband moved to Texas, before returning home to Wisconsin in early 2025 to raise their two boys on the family farm. Today, she’s embraced a new season of life as a stay-at-home mom, finding joy in raising her children, caring for her chickens and dogs, and creating homemade meals from scratch.Now, after stepping away from the medical field, Taylor is an advocate for exposing corruption within the healthcare system and helping others see the truth behind it.--------------------Links for this episode:Dr. Rima clip: https://youtube.com/shorts/t57kVhoQqWo?feature=shareJay Leno clip on vaccines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTmAG-ebKjMJay Leno clip introduction to healthcare: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6H2cyM3tKk

