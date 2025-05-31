💥A significant Ukrainian military site in Chuguyev has been eliminated by Iskander missile strike

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 A significant Ukrainian military site in Chuguyev has been eliminated.
Using a reconnaissance drone, Russian forces identified a heavily fortified Ukrainian UAV command center at the Chuguyev airfield. Following confirmation, an Iskander missile strike was launched and successfully hit the target.