4/20/2023 Since 2017, Mr. Miles Guo has stated in broadcasts that the CCP is illegally enforcing its law in the US! The DOJ documents presented detailed evidence that the Ministry of Public Security directed the CCP secret agents to launch long-term, organized attacks against Mr. Guo on social media. The CCP’s attempt to repatriate Miles Guo back to Communist China is the best example of CCP law enforcement in the US! Mr. Guo is the biggest victim of persecution by the CCP and the DOJ sellouts.

4/20/2023 郭文贵先生从2017年就在直播中说中共在美国非法执法！司法部文件提供了详细的资料证明是公安部指示中共特务在社交媒体上有组织地对郭文贵先生发起长期攻击。中共企图将文贵先生遣返回中共国是其在美国执法的最佳案例！郭先生是遭受中共和司法部黑手迫害的最大受害者。

