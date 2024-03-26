The Most Sacred Animal in History APIS Bull Full Story Egypt History Podcast

Ancient Sites Girl





Apis - the divine bull and a primary deity of ancient Egypt. Thanks to the discoveries of Auguste Mariette, today, when we hear about sacred Egyptian bulls, we think of the Serapeum in Saqqara with its enormous granite and diorite sarcophagi. However, the cult of Apis was not only about the Serapeum or even Memphis, where the sacred animal stayed and “prophesied” to both distinguished and ordinary Egyptians. The cult of cattle dates back to the prehistory of Egypt and lasts until late antiquity. Why did the ancient Egyptians choose a bull as one of their highest deities? Who did they see in Apis and what was the life, death and funeral of this animal idolized by all the people of Egypt? If you want to find out the answers to these questions and learn many little-known facts about the history and religion of ancient Egypt, listen to this podcast!





I invite you to hear the entire story, which I narrate in a captivating ASMR (Sleep Story) way.





Join me on an incredible journey through Egyptian history and mythology!

