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X22 Report A 12. 05. 21.
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80 views • December 05, 2021
Ep. 2644a - The Economic Truth Has Been Revealed, The [CB] Doubles Down
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The fake news is trying to convince people that inflation is good and it will benefit them in the end. If inflation is good for people then why did the [CB] say it was transitory? The economic truth has been revealed, the tax cuts Trump implemented helped the everyday people. The IMF has now doubled down and is blaming the economic destruction on the pandemic. The [CB] pushes Bitcoin down.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The fake news is trying to convince people that inflation is good and it will benefit them in the end. If inflation is good for people then why did the [CB] say it was transitory? The economic truth has been revealed, the tax cuts Trump implemented helped the everyday people. The IMF has now doubled down and is blaming the economic destruction on the pandemic. The [CB] pushes Bitcoin down.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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