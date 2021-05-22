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Maricopa Audit continues After the Graduations
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270 views • May 22, 2021
A faction of Arizona Republicans is actively feuding with the GOP-led Arizona Senate over the audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County, with county officials battling Senate President Karen Fann over claims of ‘serious issues’ uncovered by examiners.
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