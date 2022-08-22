The grim reality of the notorious Azov battalion Adrien Bocquet’s report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
August 20, 2022
Investigations into alleged war crimes are underway for some the captured fighters from Ukraine's neo-nazi Azov battalion. Former French serviceman Adrien Bocquet visited the detainees. A warning for viewers: some of the prisoners may have been speaking under duress.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gnk3j-the-grim-reality-of-the-notorious-azov-battalion-adrien-bocquets-report.html