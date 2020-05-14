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Crown Agent, Piers Morgan Gets Shutdown On Live Television
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93 views • May 14, 2020
• Former Minnesota Governor (38th governor from 1999 to 2003), Jesse Ventura
gets into a heated argument with Piers Morgan about 9/11 and the government's
response.
Source Clip: CNN
Subject: Crown Agent, Piers Morgan Gets Shutdown On Live Television
Jesse Ventura explains the BBC reporting WTC Building 7 collapse seven minutes before the actual collapse.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
gets into a heated argument with Piers Morgan about 9/11 and the government's
response.
Source Clip: CNN
Subject: Crown Agent, Piers Morgan Gets Shutdown On Live Television
Jesse Ventura explains the BBC reporting WTC Building 7 collapse seven minutes before the actual collapse.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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