Definition of God and Soul, Combined Soul - The Real You, Divine Love Path and Soulmate Reunion, Intellect vs Soul Based Dominance, Emotional Focused, Are We Creating Duality? Making a Choice
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 15 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/4xc7Fz89nFI

20100518 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Coffs Harbour P1


Cut:

51m20s - 57m16s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************




“DIVINE LOVE PATH IS THE ONLY WAY TO OBTAIN (SOULMATE) UNION. THE REASON WHY IT’S THE ONLY WAY IS BECAUSE SCIENTIFICALLY YOUR SOUL NEEDS TO CHANGE IN ORDER FOR IT TO BECOME COMPLETELY UNIFIED.”

@ 52m48s


