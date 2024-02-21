Definition of God and Soul, Combined Soul - The Real You, Divine Love Path and Soulmate Reunion, Intellect vs Soul Based Dominance, Emotional Focused, Are We Creating Duality? Making a Choice

Full Original:
20100518 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Coffs Harbour P1
Cut:
51m20s - 57m16s
Website:
*******************
“DIVINE LOVE PATH IS THE ONLY WAY TO OBTAIN (SOULMATE) UNION. THE REASON WHY IT’S THE ONLY WAY IS BECAUSE SCIENTIFICALLY YOUR SOUL NEEDS TO CHANGE IN ORDER FOR IT TO BECOME COMPLETELY UNIFIED.”
@ 52m48s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.