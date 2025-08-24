BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Global Deathcult - By Pacsteam
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
13 views • 2 days ago

The Global Deathcult - By Pacsteam

The Global Deathcult" is a song experiment created in Cubase, inspired by the iconic energy of "The Final Countdown" by Europe, but reimagined with a darker theme. It explores the struggle for freedom against hidden powers, secret lodges, and the grip of death cults that manipulate humanity from the shadows. The track is both a call to awareness and a declaration of resistance.

Keywords
musicremixsynthretrocubase
