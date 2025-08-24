© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Global Deathcult - By Pacsteam
The Global Deathcult" is a song experiment created in Cubase, inspired by the iconic energy of "The Final Countdown" by Europe, but reimagined with a darker theme. It explores the struggle for freedom against hidden powers, secret lodges, and the grip of death cults that manipulate humanity from the shadows. The track is both a call to awareness and a declaration of resistance.
