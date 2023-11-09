Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vivek Ramaswamy CRUSHES the Debate -- HIGHLIGHTS
channel image
Recharge Freedom
320 Subscribers
152 views
Published Yesterday

Vivek Ramaswamy crushed the Republican debate last night taking aim at Nikki Haley, Ron Desantis and the Republican old guard. He is cogent, to the point, and deserves the Republican nomination. #vivekramaswamy #vivek2024 #republicandebate #uspolitics MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
debaterepublicansdonald trumpron desantisus politicsnikki haleyus policyvivekvivek ramaswamyvivek 2024republican debaterhonda mcdanielvivek debate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket