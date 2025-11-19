BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Exclusive Joint Interview with Universal Ostrich Farm Owner Dave Belinski
Maverick News
Maverick News
39 followers
14 views • 1 day ago

In a powerful and long-awaited sit-down, Universal Ostrich Farm owner Dave Belinski joins Alberta radio host Jason LaFace and Maverick News chief political correspondent Rick Walker to finally break his silence after the devastating CFIA-mandated cull that shocked Canada and sparked nationwide outrage and division .For the first time since the controversial destruction of his entire flock, Dave speaks openly about:What really happened in the weeks leading up to the cull
The science (or lack thereof) behind the CFIA’s decision
The human cost to his family and employees
The unanswered questions still haunting Canadian farmers
His message to the public and to government officials

Keywords
politicsrfk jrostriches
