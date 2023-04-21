Episode 397: Law, Leaders and Liberty Lost

Read full Description at: https://bit.ly/3UTtu3M
Law, Leaders and Lost Liberty are inter-related to the dominating religion of every society. To that truth, I ask everyone, What religion and its god has authority over you?
We are seeing that the Constitutional mechanisms of law and law making is now dependent more on the entrenched state religion of humanism and all of its derivatives. Prime examples are the recent court cases such as ‘Judges scold teachers for challenging gender identity, antiracism policies’ and ‘Judge threatens parents with massive penalties for challenging school antiracism dogma.’ We also see the move in various states to fully remove memorials for the Ten Commandments in the name of religious tolerance. This has been the systemic national cultural, political and religious inculcation of evil by invitation as noted in the article of the same title by Ray DiLorenzo.
Ultimately, law reflects leaders who are manifesting the will of the national religious authority – your god or gods who guide your decisions over others. Yes, it is not only the elected but also the bureaucrats, business leaders, judges, attorneys; in effect, all who develop or enforce law, regulations and policies.
I came upon a book that many have read decades ago but not me, which I want to quote from before giving you the author and title. And yes, this Newsletter is going to have a lot of quotes that we all must attend to or the nation cannot be healed; not through political efforts and the Constitution alone.
Read the rest at: https://bit.ly/3UTtu3M
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.