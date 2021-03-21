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Geert V. Bossche: Whistleblower or Trojan Horse? COVID Vax enhance zoonotic risk
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330 views • March 21, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - First published at 00:19 UTC on March 19th, 2021
Geert Vanden Bossche has made a splash by coming out against the current COVID-19 vaccinations -- but is he genuine, or revealing the next leg of the agenda? Either way, his explicit warning about the enhanced risk of zoonotic spread is worth discussing.
Geert Vanden Bossche has made a splash by coming out against the current COVID-19 vaccinations -- but is he genuine, or revealing the next leg of the agenda? Either way, his explicit warning about the enhanced risk of zoonotic spread is worth discussing.
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