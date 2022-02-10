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Anti-Vaccine Protesters Clash with Police Outside New Zealand Parliament
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100 views • February 10, 2022
New Zealand’s anti-vaccine protesters have been evicted from parliament grounds after days of protests, with a number arrested after clashes with police. The protesters, inspired by the 'siege of Ottawa', in which truckers paralysed the city and caused a state of emergency, led a convoy of several hundred vehicles to parliament. A number stayed overnight, pitching tents on the lawns
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HU5H6clAQI4
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HU5H6clAQI4
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