Democrats Causing Massive Unrest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shocking footage: officers open fire after a U-Haul attempts to ram the Coast Guard base during an anti-ICE protest in Alameda, California. Timeline: 0:00 — protest buildup; 0:25 — vehicle approaches base; 0:45 — confrontation escalates; 1:10 — shots fired; 1:35 — aftermath and police response. This 2-minute breakdown captures the tense moments, law enforcement tactics, and crowd reaction. Key terms: Alameda protest, U-Haul ramming, Coast Guard base incident, police shooting, anti-ICE demonstration. Watch closely and decide for yourself what happened in those critical seconds. If you found this footage informative, please like and share to spread awareness.