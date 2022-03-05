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Learn Why Melinda Gates 'Had Nightmares' About Bill's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein
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320 views • March 05, 2022
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In a CBS Mornings interview Thursday, the former wife of billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates discussed accompanying her husband during a meeting with Epstein, who she says later gave her nightmares.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/melinda-gates-describes-meeting-abhorrent-evil-jeffrey-epstein-i-had-nightmares-about-it-afterwards/
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In a CBS Mornings interview Thursday, the former wife of billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates discussed accompanying her husband during a meeting with Epstein, who she says later gave her nightmares.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/melinda-gates-describes-meeting-abhorrent-evil-jeffrey-epstein-i-had-nightmares-about-it-afterwards/
Beat Inflation & Support The Infowar With Insurance You Can Eat!
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